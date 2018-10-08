Last chance to get your entries in for the best business awards on the coast

Does your business deserve recognition ? It's the last week you have to enter the Yorkshire coast's top business awards - so act now !

The Scarborough News Business Awards are the biggest and widely recognised to be the best along the coast. This year there is a new main sponsor – McCain Foods; new compere – Harry Gration; and a new community category.

And it’s time to get your entries in now; closing date is Friday October 12.

To enter online and for the criteria, go to the website: www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/businessawards

The black-tie event takes place at Scarborough Spa on Friday, November 30, with another lively theme, this year the fab music of the 1960s.

Categories for this year are:

○ Apprentice

○ Young Entrepreneur

○ New Business

○ Small Business

○ Medium Business

○ Large Business

○ Employer of the Year

○ Women in Business

○ Tourism

○ Export Achievement

○ Bridlington/East Yorkshire

○ Best Community Contribution by a Business

○ Business Person

A great evening is in store

The awards are open to businesses in Scarborough, Filey, Bridlington Ryedale, Whitby and East Yorkshire.

The event is run by The Scarborough News and its sister titles the Bridlington Free Press and Whitby Gazette, supported by our great Events Team.

Category sponsors for 2018 include West Building Supplies, Lloyd Dowson, the University of Hull, YH Training, Boyes Stores, Plaxton, Handelsbanken, Pinkney Grunwells, Travel Counsellors, Plaxton and the Scarborough Business Ambassadors.

Thank you to Sheffield International Venues of the Spa for their co-operation.

Don't miss out -it's a great way to network, a great way to showcase your business - and a great night !