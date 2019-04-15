Last chance to have your say on North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service

There are only a few more days to have your say on future priorities for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

A consultation by the North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner is open until Easter Sunday, April 21.

The results will be used to help develop the Fire and Rescue Plan for 2019-21, something which every service has to produce to set out their plans.

Hundreds of people across York and North Yorkshire have already had their say, but Julia Mulligan is encouraging as many residents as possible to take part.

She said: “We need to get this plan right to ensure everyone across North Yorkshire is safe and feels safe, which is why I want everyone to speak up about their priorities to ensure their voice is heard.

“This is the first time a consultation on the Fire and Rescue Plan has taken place. I believe it is vital that residents and businesses who our dedicated firefighters and fire service staff protect and support every day have the opportunity to shape the future of the service.

“I committed to greater transparency and engagement when governance of North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was transferred to me and this is an important part of that.”

The consultation takes the form of a public survey, which can be accessed at www.telljulia.com.

The Commissioner will analyse all the feedback from the public, partners and workforce and, working with the Chief Fire Officer, will make sure there is a clear, ambitious blueprint for the Fire and Rescue Service in North Yorkshire.

As well as accessing the survey online, hard copies are available on request – please contact the Office of the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner on 01423 569562 or email info@northyorkshire-pfcc.gov.uk.