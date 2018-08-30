Last chance to help restore Scarborough's historic South Cliff Gardens

Time to help a local voluntary group achieve their goal to restore the South Cliff Gardens is running out

The South Cliff Community Group have until today to submit their plans for the “Saving South Cliff Gardens Project” to the Heritage Lottary Fund.

However, in order to be able to access the £5 million grant they need to carry out the works to restore the Gardens on the Esplanade, the group needs to demonstrate community commitment by raising £125,000.

David Autumn, chairman of the South Cliff Community Group, said: “We didn’t find out about this until ten weeks ago so in a relatively short period of time we had to raise a lot of money and so far we’ve raised £57,000.

“If we fail to raise the full amount we might not be able to get the funding.”

The project aims to rejuvenate the area from the Scarborough Spa complex to Holbeck Ravine.

David explained: “The gardens have been neglected for a very long time and we want to bring them back to how they used to be.

“We want to build wi-fi zones, a play area, interactive areas for school children to learn about animals and trees.

“We want to make them accessible to everyone so that everyone in the community can use them.”

After submitting the project, the group is expected to hear back from the Heritage Lottery Fund in December 2018 and if funding is released, works should start in March 2019.

David added: “When we started fundraising we had an 88-year-old lady handing out leaflets for us.

“She dropped 280 leaflets and was still coming back to get some more.

“It’s things like that that make me realise that this project is bringing the community together and that’s what I hope we’ll be able to show to get the Heritage Lottery Fund.”

To find out more about the project or make a pledge visit www.southcliffcommunitygroup.com.

Money will not be collected until funding is secured.