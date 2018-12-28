Last chance to share views on possible Post Office closure

Time is running out to share your views on the possible closure of Scarborough’s Crown Post Office.

The six-week public consultation process officially ends today. After that, feedback will be considered ahead of a final decision due to be made in the new year.

Plans to relocate post office services on Aberdeen Walk into WH Smith were made public in early October when Post Office network announced its intentions to expand the number of post offices (currently 135) run by the retail store.

According to Post Office, the proposals would guarantee “the long-term sustainability” of branches across the country, but in Scarborough, members of the public have expressed harsh criticism.

Many claim there will be issues with congestion while others pointed out that the departure of the post office would leave yet another empty premises in the high street.

In recent weeks, Scarborough’s Labour Party group also took part in the debate by launching a petition against the move.

A spokesperson from the Labour group said: “The Crown Post Office in Aberdeen Walk has been in situ for 108 years and provides vital services to our community.

“People signing the petition have been very vocal in their support for the post office remaining just where it is.”

Under current proposals, the new post office branch would be located in a dedicated area inside WH Smith with five serving positions and two self-service kiosks. Opening hours would also be extended to include Saturday afternoons and Sundays.

Post Office’s Network and Sales Director Roger Gale said: “WH Smith and Post Office have worked together successfully for more than a decade and our collaboration helps to secure our services on high streets for years to come. We’re continuing to respond to unprecedented change on high streets and in consumer trends. By adapting to the needs of customers we’re making sure Post Offices will matter as much tomorrow as they do today, with services available when and where people want them, in convenient locations and open for longer hours.”

Views on the current plans can be provided online at postofficeviews.co.uk; by email at comments@postoffice.co.uk; and by post at FREEPOST Your Comments.