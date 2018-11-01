Learning to be dog owners

Ryedale District Council’s community officers are visiting local schools to encourage responsible dog ownership.

They are taking the Don’t be a Waster – Reduce, Reuse, Respect message to local pupils as part of the campaign’s work to tackle dog fouling.

The issue is currently the focus of the campaign with a number of events across the district being organised in partnership with the Dogs Trust.

A number of schools across the district will be visited as the team addresses the environmental problems associated with dog fouling.

The children will also learn about how they can participate in a video competition run by the council to raise awareness of responsible dog ownership.

Councillor Luke Ives, chairman of the council’s Policy and Resources Committee, said: “Educating the next generation of dog owners about what it means to be a responsible dog owner is our way of dealing with this issue over the long-term.

“We know most dog owners are responsible but by working with local schools and talking about the issue to young people, we can make a real difference.

“It not only makes our streets messy but can also result in serious health problems, particularly for children.

“This is about making our towns and villages, better, cleaner places for us all to live and work,”