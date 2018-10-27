Legal firm’s joy at winning top regional award

A legal firm with a major presence in Scarborough has been named the region’s top criminal law specialists.

Howard and Byrne came out top in the Criminal Law category at the Yorkshire Legal Awards 2018, held at the Royal Armouries in Leeds.

The tight-knit legal team, which has a branch office in Gladstone Lane, beat off competition from major law firms with a national reach to win the prestigious award.

Howard and Byrne received their glistening crystal trophy from BBC sports presenter Mike Bushell at the glitzy ceremony at New Dock Hall.

Kevin Blount, a partner at the law firm, which has represented thousands of people from the Selby area over the years, said: “We were up against some quite big national firms, so we’re absolutely delighted to have won. It’s the first time we have been nominated!”

“This is a testament to everybody at the firm and how hard they work.”

Other firms shortlisted in the category included AVR, Cohen Cramer, GT Stewart, GWB, Harthills and last year’s winner Rahman Ravelli, based in London and Bradford.