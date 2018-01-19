Letter: A special trip marred by parking confusion

My wife and myself visited your lovely town recently to attend a tribute night at the Grand Hotel.

As pensioners we saved for the trip.

I initially had it as a surprise for my wife as she is not a well person and I felt the sea air would do her good.

We both have connections with Scarborough my wife as a youngster lived there a short while, me well my family always went to Scarborough for our holidays every year.

But this particular trip was sadly marred by the bureaucracy of the local parking system, something we do not have in York - our system is so simple.

We arrived on the Friday night and found a parking area which let us park for free from 6pm to 9am.

The next morning I rose early to go and move our car and in doing so found a spot outside the hotel. I went into the hotel and purchased a ticket to park, paid my money and was told it was valid until the Sunday at 1.30pm.

I was told to scratch the day off, which I did in front of the receptionist and went out quickly to get the ticket in my window.

This is where the upset started. Apparently I was supposed to scratch off the month and the year and because I, in my haste to get the ticket in my window, did not do so, as a result I received a ticket.

I have tried to explain the fact is was a genuine mistake but the ticket office is adamant I must pay the fine. To say the least we will not be coming to Scarborough again in our own transport as we do not want to top up the council funds.

Could you please highlight the problem of this ridiculous parking ticket which seems to be used for three years and you scratch off whichever year applies.

Ralph Moss

South Bank

York