Letter: Council bowled out on issues of trust

Re South Cliff Bowling Club: It was just part of a list of how things have been handled over the years, and how not to trust Scarborough Borough Council, in my view:

1) As an owner of a fish merchants business we were all moved from West Pier (fish pier) out of town. We were told it was not going to be a car park (What is it?).

2) As a member of Cayton Bowling Club we looked at numerous pieces of land in the village, one of which was down near the sports field, but we were told we couldn’t have it there as they did not any buildings between Cayton and Folkton, because it would give the builder leeway to build more houses (we wanted a pavilion).

What happened? We have almost a new village in exactly that spot.

3) Cayton Bowling Club practised every Tuesday and Thursday night on Sea Cliff greens, and because of all the controversy going on, decided to take them over, but the council would not let us build a pavilion, so it never materialised to move there.

P Watson

Main Street

Cayton