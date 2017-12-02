Letter: Council: please leave this club alone

I have just heard that Scarborough Borough Council proposes to stop the continued use of the South Cliff Bowling Green for development purposes.

That would be a great shame for a club with more than 100 years history behind it and a very proud history.

Moving the club to a different location would be better than nothing but it takes many years for a bowling green to mature – as the South Cliff one has – and the momentum of the club would be seriously affected.

I know that after the war my club, Helmsley Bowling Club, played matches there and enjoyed the hospitality and competition.

Please Scarborough Borough Council ... reconsider your proposal.

Leave the South Cliff Bowling Club to continue its heritage.

John Gray,

Chairman,

Helmsley Bowling Club