Letter: Dismay and unanswered messages

I know I speak for many others when I say I am dismayed that we are to lose our Futurist theatre. The council says the Futurist was not sustainable yet they have an abundance of money for the Stephen Joseph Theatre which attracts funding from other public sources.

Scarborough Council paid almost £4m to the Stephen Joseph Theatre Trust and continues to pay over £116k per year and in return, no profits but “the SJT is expected to provide the highest possible standard of theatrical experience via the staging of a balanced quality repertoire, in support of the council’s objectives.” I was under the impression that the Stephen Joseph Theatre was owned by the Scarborough Theatre Development Trust but according to Cllr Derek Bastiman they (Scarborough Borough Council) own the theatre. This was in his written response online to all the people who objected to the Futurist planning application.

I have asked him for clarification but he is apparently unable to answer emails.

This confusion is coming from the leader. This along with Cllr Mallory’s expenditure figures debacle back in January does not inspire confidence in transparency.

A big thank you to Debi Silver, Patricia David and all those members of the public who gave time and support to the Futurist. Sadly, for valiantly taking the lead on this they are in debt to the council. Please help them even if you can only give £1. Have a collection at work if possible.

It would be nice though if the council were to write off this debt. Considering we are paying £4m to clear the site, plus any knock on costs, for the “exciting Flamingo Land plans.”

Ali Wilkins

Londesborough Park

Seamer