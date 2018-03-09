Letter: Dog fouling: who are the guilty owners?

Thank you for highlighting the issue of dog fouling.

I am very pleased that Cllr Chatt is taking this issue seriously and is determined to catch and fine those responsible.

We have an awful problem in Flixton, the verge outside my front door has been repeatedly fouled, as have the other verges up and down North Street.

The people living in North Street are fed up with it.

There is also a problem in Back Lane. I know many responsible dog owners who are just as disgusted. It is the owners not the dogs that are completely to blame. Let’s hope the culprits causing this anti-social problem can soon be dealt with appropriately.

Sue Barraclough

North Street

Flixton