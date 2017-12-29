Letter: Focus on the good but give us transparency

Come on Scarborough! What the ‘eck is going on? Whether young or old, born and bred or recently returned, we need to wake up and smell the sea air.

Scot-free seagulls, closures and demolition in our community ... good Scarborough people are ready for positive change and it’s about time we named and shamed the bad guys in the shooting gallery.

Whilst the nickname Scarbados has a twinge of sarcasm – it is a brilliant description.

We have talented young people, excellent trades and business, amazing teachers, top musicians, artists extraordinaire and families often struggling yet always ready to support old traditions and good causes, from the seafront skipping to the Santa Dash.

Let’s stop the rollercoaster of destruction of our landmarks, cut through the sea fret and demand transparency from the powers that be.

We are on the cusp of a wave – let’s fish out the troublesome critters from the lobster pots and focus on the sunshine not the clouds!

Let’s make a New Year resolution to progress and preserve Scarborough as the best place to live, work and stay.

It’s not half full it’s a full house – bingo!

Helen Ventress

Scholes Park Road

Scarborough