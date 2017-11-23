Letter: SBC leaders: why are we still waiting?

At a meeting of South Cliff Community Group, Nick Edwards, director of Scarborough Borough Council, made a short presentation on the sale of the bowls club site.

He confirmed that there would be public consultation prior to the planning application concerning the use of the green.

The club's annual general meeting on Sunday will confirm another successful year during which membership increased, finances are healthy, fundraising and social activities are well supported and we bowled pretty well in all our leagues.

We are still awaiting a planned meeting with the chief executive (Jim Dillon) and with the council leader (Derek Bastiman).

Residents across the borough continue to support the ‘Save the Green’ campaign.

Our thanks to each and every one of them

Tony Campbell,

chairman,

South Cliff Bowls Club

Filey Road

Scarborough