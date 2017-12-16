Letter: Thank you to our loyal supporters

I am a trustee of Scarborough And Locals Together charity or SALT as it is more commonly known here on Falsgrave.

Our charity is five years old this week and as well as celebrating this we are also delighted to announce that SALT has given well over £100,000 to the local community in goods and services during this time.

Through your newspaper I would like to thank the very many people who have helped make this possible over the past five years.

Thank you to all our customers.

Thank you to the numerous people who have donated goods for us to sell.

Thank you to our very loyal group of hardworking volunteers without whom none of it would have been possible.

SALT is going from strength to strength and I hope this will continue into the coming years.

I would like to wish all the many people and organisations we have worked with a very happy Christmas and a happy and peaceful new year.

Phil Cook,

Trustee,

Scarborough And

Locals Together

Falsgrave Road

Scarborough