Letter: Why are council discussing bids for site?

I would like to thank you for supporting our campaign to save the bowling green through The Scarborough News columns.

We have been so encouraged by the strength of feeling by local residents and also support from people outside the area.

On a daily basis we are receiving more of the petition forms.

It has been so supportive to have the potential sale of the bowling green issue raised through the paper.

We are now at a critical point however and as I understand it, bids for the sports centre site plus the bowling green are being discussed now.

One point I would like the wider public to be aware of is that at the South Cliff Community Group meeting held last Tuesday, officer Nick Edwards stated publicly that there would be a consultation with the bowls club and the local community before a cabinet decision was made.

This is the first time there has been a suggestion that any formal consultation would take place.

At present Tony Campbell chairman of the bowls club is still awaiting a response from Derek Bastiman and the chief executive regarding a meeting to discuss the potential sale of the bowling green.

We are anxious to keep the campaign in the public awareness and have several ideas.

Thank you so much for your support.

Sue Rowlands

South Cliff Bowls Club

Filey Road

Scarborough

