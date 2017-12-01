Letter: Why this council appalls me

I’m emailing in support of the campaign to save the club and its present site.

This council in Scarborough appals me, and has done for some years since my arrival to live here on the South Cliff some 12 years plus ago.

I’m not a particularly political person but the hair-brained ideas some council members have are disgusting and to consider closing/moving the bowls club site is shocking beyond belief.

Although it is a different matter entirely they are doing the same regarding the Futurist theatre as well. I apologise for the digression, but this council angers me so much.

Have my full and undivided support in keeping the South Cliff Bowls site. I wish you all well and every success with this fight.

Ian D Geldart

Granville Road

Scarborough