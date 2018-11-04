Library pop-up shop on cards

Cards for Good Causes, the UK’s largest charity Christmas card organisation, is set to open its popular pop-up shop in Filey Library.

The pop-up shop will be run by local volunteers and is part of a network of more than 300 shops across the UK.

They raise funds for more than 250 charities including Cancer Research UK, Barnardos, NSPCC, Alzheimer’s Society and the RNLI.

North Yorkshire County Council’s executive member for libraries, Councillor Greg White, said: “These volunteer-run shops are a great way of stocking up for the festive season while supporting good causes and provide yet another reason to visit your local library.’’

Shelley Mills, of Cards for Good Causes, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming shoppers to our pop-up shops in North Yorkshire libraries this season.

“Buying charity Christmas cards is one of the simplest ways to support good causes this festive season and we stock one of the widest ranges of Christmas cards anywhere.

“The proceeds from every card or product sold make a vital contribution to the work of the charities that we partner.”