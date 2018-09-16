Library scanners make researching the past much easier

The new state-of-the-art digital microfilm scanners installed by North Yorkshire County Council at libraries, including Scarborough, are proving to be a real hit with family and local historians.

The machines make viewing resources on microfilm and microfiche much easier.

The digital scanner creates high-quality images that users can save to a portable device or print for a small charge.

Staff and volunteers at the library can help customers with the new microfilm reader but they will need to book a session first.

County Councillor Greg White, executive member for Library and Information Services, said: “North Yorkshire libraries hold hundreds of rolls of microfilm covering many of the main local newspaper titles dating from 1836 up to the present day, as well as full Census returns for the whole county up to 1901.

“The new scanners should make accessing these important collections much easier and have already proved a hit.”