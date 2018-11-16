License approved for Falsgrave Wine Bar in Scarborough

Scarborough Council’s licensing sub-committee today granted a licence to Kay Ford to open the Falsgrave Wine Bar.

The premises will operate in the former Greenworld Hydroponics shop at 119 Falsgrave Road.

The application went to the committee as nextdoor neighbour, Graham Kay, objected on the ground the noise would cause a nuisance to him as smokers would go out the front of the building to smoke.

He told the committee: “My bay window overhangs the pavement. I can hear people talking outside the Tap & Spile and that is across the road, what is going to happen when they are stood underneath my window?”

Ms Ford, through her representative Michael O’Brien, told the councillors that the premises would be soundproofed and be limited to around 60 patrons with seating for half of them.

The councillors also sought clarification over what would be served on the premises given its name.

Cllr Neil Price (Lab) asked if it will just be serving wine given the bar’s name.

Ms Ford , who also runs The Commerical pub in the same stretch of road, said it would also sell beer and spirits.

Committee chairman Cllr Simon Green (Con) added: “So it is a pub.”

Cllr Price added that he would like the premises to close earlier than 00.30am as proposed but Mr O’Brien said that other premises on the same stretch of road had licenses until 2am and he did not think the opening hours were a cause for concern.

North Yorkshire Police had also been involved in the process and has worked with the applicant on a number of conditions that would be placed on the property, including CCTV and participation in the local pub watch scheme.

The councillors granted the application to open the bar from 10am until 00.30am Monday to Sunday and to serve alcohol until midnight.

Recorded music will be allowed but a noise limiter will be installed and doors and windows must be kept closed apart from for exit and entry to the bar.