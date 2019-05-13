Lifeboat crews called to kayaker in difficulty and fishing vessel with engine problems at Filey Brigg

Filey RNLI Lifeboat and Scarborough RNLI crew were called out several times on Sunday.

Filey’s Mersey Class all-weather lifeboat (ALB), Keep Fit Association, was requested to launch by the UK Coastguard at 9.55am to assist a 25-foot fishing vessel.

Filey ALB arriving in Bridlington

The Sophie Eleanor had engine problems at the end of Filey Brigg.

Within a few minutes, the ALB had launched under the command of Coxswain/Mechanic Neil Cammish with Matt Wilkins, Tom Barkley, Ian Butler, Vanessa Thomas and Fraser Haddington as crew.

The Sophie Eleanor was taken in tow and returned safely to Bridlington Harbour just under three hours after the initial call.

Meanwhile, Scarborough’s Shannon Class all-weather lifeboat was called to another vessel which was experiencing engine difficulties also at the end of Filey Brigg. This boat was taken back to Scarborough.

Just as Filey’s ALB had been manoeuvred back into the boathouse, UK Coastguarrd requested the launch of Filey’s inshore lifeboat (ILB), Braund, to a kayaker in difficulty.

Luckily as the ILB reached the water’s edge with Tom Barkley, Callum Garton and Jamie Brant as crew, the kayaker managed to make it safely to shore. However, the Coastguards asked the ILB to remain at the water’s edge until the crew of a capsized sailing dinghy had managed to right the boat.

John Ward, Filey Lifeboat Press Officer said: “It’s proved to be a very busy day off the Filey Coastline today. Many thanks to Scarborough ALB crew for dealing with the second boat. And special thanks to the large number of Filey’s crew who attended the incidents. They were all jobs well done.”