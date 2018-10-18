Lifeboat station set to host three movies for Halloween

Things that go bump and spooky scenes will be afoot at Scarborough lifeboathouse which is to become a cinema on the Saturday before Halloween.

Three films will be shown at the seafront venue – one for children, one for teenagers and adults and one just for adults.

Monsters Inc, aimed at the younger members of the family, is set in the largest scare factory in the monster world.

His scare assistant, best friend and room mate is a green, opinionated, feisty little one-eyed monster, voiced by Billy Crystal.

This will be shown at 6pm and lasts for around 92 minutes.

The Greatest Showman celebrates the birth of showbusiness and tells of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.

This will be shown at 8pm, is around 105 minutes long, and PG rated.

The Shining is often hailed as one of the best horror films ever made.

A family heads to an isolated hotel where an evil spiritual presence influences the father into violence, while his psychic son has horrific forebodings from the past and future.

This will be aired at 10.30pm, is rated 15, and is 146 minutesin length.

A spokesman for the event said: “Fancy dress is being encouraged, with prizes for the best entries.

“The event, on Saturday 27 October, is being organised by the Scarborough RNLI Support Group in conjunction with Moonlight Cinema, a firm which normally specialises in outdoor screenings.

“The all-weather Shannon lifeboat will be moved onto the launch slipway so the films can be screened in the boat hall.

“There will be a bar and snacks such as hot dogs will be served.

“Tickets cost £7.50 and can be booked online via MoonlightCinema.com/events or by phone - ring 03330 064608.

All the proceeds from the special film event will go to Scarborough RNLI.

“Numbers which start with 03 are charged at the same rate as standard landline numbers which start with 01 or 02.”