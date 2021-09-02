The RNLI have released details of three occasions when lifeguards in Filey and Cayton have saved lives and assisted casualties.

On Sunday August 22, a lifeguard trio saved three swimmers and rescued four bodyboarders after two flash rips appeared at Cayton Bay beach.

Lifeguard Bryan Hogg was patrolling the water when he noticed two surfers trapped in a rip current on the south side of the red and yellow flags.

The Cayton Bay lifeguarding team from left: Edward Broadbent, Bryan Hogg and Dom Morris. (RNLI)

Bryan assisted the two casualties back to shore by swimming around the rip.

At the same time fellow lifeguard Dom Morris witnessed three swimmers on the north side of the red and yellow flags get trapped in a flash rip.

The group were swept beyond standing depth with the surf continuing to break around them as they attempted to fight the current.

Dom radioed for another member of the Cayton Bay team, Edward Broadbent and the duo ran 300m down the beach and entered the water as the one of the three swimmers nearly went under.

In the meantime, a nearby surfer had provided support to the swimmers by helping them stay afloat among the waves.

When the lifeguards reached them, they discovered two bodyboarders had also become trapped in the rip current.

Dom and Edward returned all five casualties to shore on the rescue boards.

Lead lifeguard supervisor Andrew Hogg waited on the beach to assist Dom with bringing a medical bag to the five casualties.

The group underwent a series of first aid checks as one had swallowed a significant amount of water.

Luckily, none of the five required any further medical assistance.

Andrew Hogg praised the swimmers for visiting an RNLI lifeguarded beach: ‘All seven casualties were sensible for choosing a lifeguarded beach, because as soon as they found themselves in trouble, one of our lifeguards was on hand to help.

"Flash rips can be very dangerous and appear without warning. We advise people to not fight the current and remain calm."

Over the same weekend, the lifeguard team at Filey worked late to assist a young boy on Saturday and a cyclist on Sunday.

As the lifeguards were finishing for the day on the Saturday, they witnessed a 12-year-old boy swinging on a jungle gym next to the lifeguard unit.

The boy accidentally swung into the bars and hit his ribs, before falling to the floor.

Lifeguards Lizzie Swift and Edward Broadbent immediately attended the casualty, who they placed on a spinal board as he fell from a height.

The duo found serious bruising on the child whilst administering medical checks, so called an ambulance.

The following evening lifeguards were driving the truck back to the lifeguard support centre, when they witnessed a hit and run.

They then pulled over and assisted the cyclist, who was bleeding from the head.

Lizzie and Edward gave the cyclist a series of medical checks, where they concluded he was suffering from spinal pain.

The duo waited with the casualty until an ambulance arrived.

Andrew Hogg congratulated his team’s medical skills: "Our lifeguards are excellently trained in casualty care. They know how to provide lifesaving treatment – a vital factor whilst waiting for an ambulance.

"When you visit an RNLI lifeguarded beach, one of our lifeguards will be on hand if an incident occurs.

"We advise all witnesses to injuries to immediately call 999 and ask for the British coastguard.’

What to do in a rip current

If you find yourself stuck in a rip current, follow the RNLI's Float to Live advice:

- Fight your instinct to thrash around

- Lean back, extend your arms and legs

- If you need to gently move them around to help you float