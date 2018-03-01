Lifestyle: 10 things to do around Scarborough

Stuck for something to do over the coming week? Here are 10 ideas (weather permitting of course!)

All Saints’ Church, Kirkbymoorside, Saturday March 3 from 7pm

Three world-renowned classical musicians will give a concert in North Yorkshire next month.

Trio Ayriel are returning to perform at All Saints’ Church in Kirkbymoorside on Saturday March 3 from 7pm.

The trio comprises Swiss violinist Ambra Albek, Italian viola player Simone Gramaglia, and British cellist Jamie Walton, who lives nearby on the North York Moors.

The programme, focusing on the pinnacle of the string trio repertoire, will be:

Schubert String trio in B flat D471

Beethoveen String trio Op.9 No.2 in D major

Mozart Divertimento in E flat major K563 Tickets are £12.50, with free admission for under-30s, and can be booked by phone on 07722 038990 or ...

www.northyorkmoorsfesitval.com

Carolyn Souter prepares for some lectures ..pictured at The Woodend Creative Arts space . pic Richard Ponter 174501b

2 Their Finest, 12A, 117mins

S t Mary’s Parish House,

Castle Road, Scarborough, Monday March 5 at 7.30pm

In 1940 two film-makers develop a growing attraction while working on a film about the evacuation from Dunkirk. A sharp-witted, funny, beautifully acted ode to working women and the cinema. Gemma Arterton and Bill Nighy star. This is a screening by Scarborough Film Society.

Tickets on door

3 Orchid Festival

Burton Agnes Hall, near Bridlington, Saturday March 3 and Sunday March 4, daily from 11am to 4pm

The Burton Agnes Orchid Festival is a celebration of the beauty and diversity of orchids. There will be magnificent displays of vibrantly coloured and gently fragrant flowers, and expert advice available. Local orchid expert Ray Creek will give talks, slide shows and specialist advice about growing and caring for your own orchids. Visitors can also buy plants from the widest selection in the area, and other orchid related goods, from stalls around the Hall’s ground floor.

Visitors can also wander in the woodland walk to catch the final days of the snowdrops.

Visitors are also welcomed to the courtyard, where the shops will be stocked with new season’s stock, home grown plants will be sold and the cafe will serve home cooked meals throughout the weekend.

Admission charges apply

4 Lunchtime concerts

Scarborough Library, Thursday March 1 and 8, daily at 12.30pm

Flautist Catherine Sign and pianist Frank James are in concert on Thursday March 1. Catherine studied at the Royal College of Music, since then she has played for the English Symphony Orchestra, and given concerto performances at St Martin-in-the-Fields London. Catherine has also payed on Radio 3 and performed before Royalty.

At today’s concert she will be playing a wide range of music. Frank will also be playing some piano solos. Frank returns on Thursday March 8 for a programme of dance music from the world of classical ballet to jazz rhythms.

Admission by donation on door

5 Scarborough Jazz Club

The Cask, Ramshill, Wednesday March 7, doors open at 8pm

Scarborough Jazz Cub welcomes back guitarist Derrick Harris, who regularly performs at venues across the northern jazz scene with his clean, crisp style, ‘inspired by the likes of Wes Montgomery and Grant Green but with a sound of his own’.

Derrick also leads his own groups and is part of the Ronnie Bottomley Jazz Orchestra, the Yorkshire Jazz Orchestra directed by Tony Faulkner and the Al Wood Trio.

He will be accompanied by the Mike Gordon Trio. Doors open at 8pm and music begins at 8.45pm. Admission £4.

Tickets on door

6 Cinema times

Hollywood Plaza, Scarborough, from Friday March 2 to Thursday March 8

Darkest Hour (PG): Friday and Monday to Thursday at noon.

Black Panther (15): daily at 2.45pm and 8pm.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (15): daily 5.30pm.

Coco (PG): Sat urday and Sunday at 10.30am.

The Greatest Showman (PG): Saturday and Sunday at 12.30pm.

New to Scarborough is Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. A mother personally challenges the local authorities to solve her daughter’s murder when they fail to catch the culprit. Frances Frances McDormand and Woody Harrelson star.

Admission charges apply

7 Scarborough Food Fair

Westborough, Saturday March 3 from 9.30am to

4pm

Scarborough Food and Gift Fair will hit the high street on Saturday offering an excellent choice of new season food and gift ideas to shoppers.

The green and white patterned stalls will be located in Westborough. Caroline Anderson, co-organiser of the Scarborough Food Fair, said: “Our stall holders offer some different ideas for gifts and food shopping in the town. Scarborough Food and Gift Fair is an excellent way to support local producers and businesses.”

Free

8 An Evening with Rowlies Academy – presented by Rowlies Academy of Dance

YMCA Theatre, St Thomas Street, Scarborough, Saturday March 3 at 7.30pm

This is the dance academy’s fundraising show. “The show which raises money for our costume fund enabling us to buy new competition, summer season and November show costumes,” said principal Joanne Hall.

“The show consists of all dance styles performed by all ages.” Vocalists Alex Kirby, Alice Boorer and Chelsea Cooke are taking part and there is a comedy piece by Sam McNeil.

Tickets: 01723 506750

9 Monday Menu with Music

Farrer’s, Scarborough Spa, Monday March 5

The Jelly-Roll Jazz Band brings traditional ‘trad’ Jazz to Scarborough Spa.

They have a large repertoirecomprising a variety of classic standards, ranging from Oh When the Saints and Down By theRiverside to The Bare Necessities and Moon River. Food is served from 5pm and the music starts at 7pm.

Book: 01723 357860

10 Carolyn Soutar

Woodend, The Crescent, Scarborough, Tuesday March 6 at 1pm

Carolyn Soutar begins her series of lectures on Conspiracies starting with the death of Princess Diana - who died in a car accident in Paris.

Book: 01723 384500