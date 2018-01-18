Lifestyle: 10 things to do around the Scarborough area

Looking for things to do this coming week? Here are 10 suggestions.

1 Lunchtime concert

Howard Beaumont takes a break at the Scarborough Spa .pic Richard Ponter 173018c

Scarborough Library, Vernon Road, Thursday January 25 at 12.30pm

Soprano Francesca Santamaria and pianist Frank James. Francesca has been on stage since she was eight years old and turned professional at 16. She trained classically at the Royal Northern College of Music for voice and piano. She then went on to London to train at the London School of Musical Theatre, where she graduated with distinction.

Francesca has played lead roles in many musicals including West Side Story, Crazy for You and Phantom of the Opera. She will be singing a wide variety of music from musicals, songs, opera and comedy. Frank will also be playing some piano solos.

Admission by donation.

2 Scarborough Jazz Club

The Cask, Scarborough, Wednesday January 24, Doors open at 8pm

Scarborough Jazz Club presents the Scarborough debut of the Ricardo Alvarez Quartet, a band that fuses jazz and Latin American music.

Ricardo is a saxophonist who began his musical career in the 1990s in Chile playing Latin jazz and Cuban music, performing at jazz festivals throughout the American continent.

He moved to York in 2010 to do a PhD in music and the Quartet made its debut in 2011.

In 2016 the Quartet recorded an album of original jazz compositions, Huay Not? including the award winning Red Rooster’ and Ricardo is now working on material for a second album. Doors open at 8pm and music begins at 8.45pm. Pay on door.

3 Beach clean

Filey, Sunday January 21 from 10am to noon

Join the Waves of Waste co-ordinators as they give Filey beach a thorough tidy up to protect marine wildlife. Wear stout footwear, dress for the weather and bring work gloves if you have them. Meet at the shelter at the bottom of Martins Ravine junction with Royal Parade.

Free.

4 Play reading

Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough, Wednesday January 24 from 11.30am to 1.30pm

Fun and friendly sessions for people who like to explore the work of different playwrights.

The group looks at themes, stories and the history of plays and read excerpts over tea and biscuits.

5 Wilfred Owen in Scarborough

Scarborough Library, Vernon Road, for a week

An exhibition commemorating the 100th anniversary of World War One soldier and poet Wilfred Owen’s association with Scarborough has opened at the library. It has been collated by Len Friskney, an honorary member of the Wilfred Owen Association. Mr Friskney works in customer services at the Clifton Hotel on the north side of Scarborough and where Owen stayed. He was in the town from November 1917 to August 1918.

Free.

6 Monday Menu with Music

Farrer’s, Scarborough Spa, Monday January 22 from 5pm

Relax with the wonderful backdrop of Scarborough’s South Bay while listening to some of the best musical talent that the local area has to offer.

The King of The Keyboards, Scarborough Spa’s resident Organist Howard Beaumont with his trio Easy Street.

Howard is joined by vocalist Roger Maughan and double bassist Bob Malinowski to play some of the finest standards old and new, chosen from the music of Tony Bennett, Matt Munro, Oscar Peterson, Stevie Wonder and many more.

Menu served from 5pm and music starts at 7pm

Book: 01723 357860.

7 Memories of Scarborough

Scarborough Art Gallery, The Crescent, from January 20 to March 25

Come and celebrate Scarborough Art Society’s 80th anniversary. Share your memories and learn about Scarborough’s history as we look at childhood, wartime Scarborough, holidaymakers, promenading and North and South Bays.

8 Park Run

Dalby Forest, SaturdayJanuary 20 at 9am

The place to be on a Saturday morning is Dalby Forest parkrun, dust off your trail shoes and head to Dalby Forest. This is a free timed 5k run event and is open to all. You don’t have to be fast and furious, come along and join in at your own pace, and don’t forget the after race coffee at the Courtyard Cafe or the main Visitor Centre Cafe Register first.

www.parkrun.org.uk/dalbyforest/

9 Save a Life: blood donor sessions Scarborough Spa, Friday January 19, 1.45pm to 3.45pm and 4.45pm to 7pm Hospitals across England and North Wales need more than 6,000 blood donations every day to treat patients. While many people think that blood is used mainly for accidents and emergencies, donated blood is vital for a wide variety of life-saving procedures. A blood transfusion can help to save the life of a new mother or it could be used to treat blood disorders, such as sickle cell anaemia and Thalassaemia.

Book apppointment: 0300 123 23 23

10 Cilla: The Musical

Grand Opera House, York, from Tuesday January 23 to Saturday 27

Story of Cilla Black with Karak Lily Hayworth as the Scouse singer, Features hits Anyone Who Had a Heart, Alfie and Something Tells Me, Twist and Shout by the Beatles and many more.

Tickets: 0844 871 3024.