Lifestyle: 10 things to do around the Scarborough area

Stuck for something to do in and around Scarborough this coming week? Here are some suggestions.

1 Graduation, 15, 128 mins

Cajun Festival runs on Saturday and Sunday. A Mardi Gras theme, there will be a parade around the Market Place, led by Rough Chowder, 'PA1511-29c

St Mary’s Parish House,

Castle Road, Scarborough, Monday March 19 at 7.30pm

A Romanian doctor takes matters into his own hands when his daughter’s university scholarship is jeopardised. An intense and rigorously naturalistic film, well structured and utterly credible. This is a screeening by Scarborough Film Society.

Tickets: on door

2 Scarborough Jazz Club

The Cask, Ramshill, Wednesday March 21

Scarborough Jazz Club welcomes back the Smith and Jones of jazz: trumpeter Martin Jones and saxophonist Matt Smith. Accompanied by the Mike Gordon trio. Doors open at 8pm and music begins at 8.45pm.

Tickets £5 on door

3 Yorkshire Cajun and Zydeco Festival

Milton Rooms, Malton, Friday March 16 and Sunday March 18

Includes a Cajun ceilidh for St Patrick’s Day, March 17, and a vintage dance on Sunday.

The festival weekend has been expanded for locals and early arrivals to include a gig tonight by Bosco Beret.

The main festival kicks off on Friday with Acadian Strings on stage at 7pm followed by Trio Hot Creole.

Saturday at the festival is is packed with workshops, music sessions, a Mardi Gras parade with Rough Chowder, the Cajun Ceilidh and at 8.15pm, Manchester band Cajun Specials.

From Holland the Vuig band close Saturday night.

Sunday has more workshops, music sessions and films.

Bosco beret are joined on stage at 2.45pm by the fiddle of Malton’s own Nick Thompson.

Chris Gall’s Double Shots, brilliant last year, close the festival. On stage from 7pm.

Tickets on door

4 Phill Jupitus

Helmsley Arts Centre, Sunday March 18 at 7.30pm

Join stand-up comedian, poet, improviser, and TV stalwart Phill Jupitus for more than an hour of tales, laughs and diversions.

Adult themes and situations, but delivered childishly in his new tour Juplicity. Tickets: 01439 771700

5 Scarborough Electronic Organ Society

Scarborough Fair Collection, Flower of May, Lebberston, Sunday March 18 at 2pm

First up in the new season is Derbyshire-based Martin Atterbury – a versatile player for concerts and dancing. Plenty of free parking. Guests welcome.

Pay on doo.r

6 Film times

Hollywood Plaza, Scarborough, from Friday March 16 to Thursday March 22

Peter Rabbit (PG): Friday and Monday to Thursday at 4pm and 6pm.

Saturday and Sunday at 10am, noon, 2pm and 6.30pm.

The Greatest Showman (PG): Sing A Long – Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 8.15pm.

Normal – Monday to Thursday at 8pm.

Finding Your Feet (12A). (New to Scarborough):

Friday and Monday to Thursday at 1.30pm.

Black Panther (12A): Saturday and Sunday at 4pm.

Admission charges apply

7 Top Secret Blues Festival

Scarborough Spa, March 16 to 18

Scarborough’s Rich Adams hosts the festival – which includes some of the best-known names in blues.

Sold out

8 Ryedale Festival Launch Concert

Pickering Parish Church, Friday March 16 at 7.30pm

Arod Quartet plays a programme which includes Mendelssohn, Webern and Beethoven. After the concert, the festival’s artistic director Christopher Glynn will introduce the programme for the 2018 Ryedale Festival.

www.ryedalefestival.com

9 Thibaut Garcia

St Michael’s Church, Malton, Saturday March 17 at 7.30pm

Hailed as ‘the new face of classical guitar’ after winning every major international guitar competition, 23-year-old Thibaut Garcia is in concert.

Tickets on door

10 Signs of Spring

Across the region

Crocuses at Ayton, Peasholm and South Cliff in Scarborough.

Free.