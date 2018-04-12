Lifestyle: 10 things to do around the Scarborough area

Stuck for something to do this coming week? Here are 10 ideas ...

1 Rumours of Fleetwood Mac

Scarborough Spa, Saturday April 14 at 8pm

Performing the legendary Rumours album note-for-note and in its entirety.

Encompassing nearly five decades of legendary music and channeling the spirit of Fleetwood Mac at their very best, Tickets: 01723 821 888

2 Scarborough Electronic Organ Club

Scarborough Collection, Flower of May, Lebberston Cliff, Sunday April 15 at 2.30pm

The organist will be Andrew Nix playing his own Rowland AT900C and also the Wurlitzer Theatre Organ. Music and humour to suit all ages. Admission at the door £9 which includes light refreshments .

Pay on door

3 Scarborough Jazz Club

Organist Andrew Nix

The Cask, Ramshil, Wednesday April 18. Doors open at 8pm

Scarborough Jazz Club welcomes back the Riviera Quartet. Inspired by Dizzy Gillespie, Lalo Shifrin and Antonio Carlos Jobim, the quartet’s sound is a combination of bebop, hard driving blues and Latin-infused original tunes.

Doors open at 8pm and music begins at 8.45pm. Admission £7 (£6 in advance).

Pay on door

4 Lunchtime concert

Scarborough Library, Vernon Road, Thursday April 19 at 12.30pm

Soprano Ione Cumming and pianist Frank James. Ione will be singing a wide variety of songs and arias. Frank will also be playing suitable piano solos.

The concert starts at 12.30pm.

Admission by donation

5 Kate Evans

Woodend Creative Workspace, The Crescent, Scarborough, Tuesday April 17 at 1pm

A journey through the history of book cover art, with stop-offs at various significant points such as the development of the paperback and the work of certain designers such as Tom Adams and the Balbusso twins. Kate will consider what goes into the design of a book cover and the different aspects which have to come together to create a truly arresting one.

Tickets: 01723 384500

6 Books by the Beach

various locations, Scarborough, until Sunday April 15

An Amnesty International event gets Friday’s events off to a start, followed by Ben Arronovitch at the Stephen Joseph bistro.

Other guests at the festival include Jeremy Vine, Ruth Jones, Tony Parsons, Lionel Shriver, actors Robert Daws, George Costigan and Hugh Fraser. Former spymaster Stella Rimington talks about crime writing. The Sunday Panel – Rosie Millard, Katie Nicholl and Gerry Foley – covenes at Scarborough Library Concert Room at 10am and Joanne Harris and her #Storytime Band are the library on Sunday at 3pm. There is drama at the Town Hall when Me and Thee Theatre stage Hiding on Friday at 7.30pm. Rosie Millard hosts a Brazilian Breakfast at the Palm Court Hotel on Saturday at 9.30am. Tickets: Stephen Joseph Theatre box office or on line at Books by the Becah website

7 Film times Hollywood Plaza, Scarborough, from Friday April 13 to Thursday April 19

Duck Duck Goose (PG): Friday to Monday at noon

Peter Rabbit (PG): daily at 4pm. Friday to Monday at 10am and 2pm.

A Quiet Place (15): daily at 6pm.

Ready Player One (12A): daily at 8pm. Tuesday to Thursday at 1pm. New to Scarborough is Ready One Player. When the creator of a virtual reality world called the OASIS dies, he releases a video in which he challenges all OASIS users to find his Easter Egg, which will give the finder his fortune. Directed by Steven Spielberg.

8 Afternoon Tea Dances

The Scarborough Fair Collection, Flower of May Holiday Park, Lebberston, from Wednesday March 28 to October from 1pm to 4pm

Dance the afternoon away to the melodic tones of the Wurlitzer organ expertly played by resident organist Michael Carr.

There will be a majority of popularsequence, and a little bit of ballroom, while on Thursdays there will be more ballroom with a little bit of popular sequence.

Both days will feature a wide range of well known tunes from various decades, all played on the Mighty Wurlitzer. Tickets on door.

9 Phantom Thread, 15, 130mins

Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough, April 15, 16 and 18 at 7.45pm; April 19 at 1.45pm and 7.15pm

Set in the glamour of 1950s post-war London, renowned dressmaker Reynolds Woodcock (Daniel Day-Lewis) and his sister Cyril (Lesley Manville) are at the centre of British fashion, dressing royalty, movie stars, heiresses, socialites, debutantes and dames with the distinct style of The House of Woodcock.

Tickets: 01723 370541

10 Monday Menu with Music Farrer’s Scarborough Spa, Monday April 16 from 5pm-9pm King of The Keyboards, Scarborough Spa’s resident Organist Howard Beaumont, with his trio Easy Street. Howard is joined by vocalist Roger Maughan and double bassist Bob Malinowski to play standards old and new, from Tony Bennett etc. Tickets: 01723 357860