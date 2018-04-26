Lifestyle: 10 things to do around the Scarborough area

Stuck for something to do this coming week? We have 10 ideas ...

1 The World According To Foggy: An Evening with Carl Fogarty

Win four ticket to the Gin Society along with a bottle of Artisan Gin - prize value �80

Scarborough Spa, Tuesday May 1 at 7.45pm

An evening with one of the most successful world Superbike racers of all time.

The four-time world champion Carl Fogarty will discuss his career and his achievements on and off the track.

Carl achieved 59 victories from 219 races leaving him with the label of ‘The Undisputed King of World Superbike Racing’ and the evening will take you on a journey from the beginning of his career to his retirement in 2000.

Tickets: 01723 821888

2 Scarborough Jazz Club

The Cask, Ramshill, Wednesday May 2. Doors open at 8pm

Scarborough Jazz Club welcomes back the Ricardo Alvarez Quartet.

The band’s debut in January went down a storm and Ricardo also loved playing at the club. It fuses jazz and Latin American music.

Doors open at 8pm and music begins at 8.45pm. Admission £6.

Pay on door.

3 Brief Encounter, PG, 86mins

Howard Beaumont

Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough, Friday April 27 at 7.45pm

The WEA and Stephen Joseph Theatre have got together to provide a rare opportunity to see Brief Encounter – often voted one of the best British films of all time in all its big screen glory.

It will be given an introductory talk by WEA tutor George Cromack. It stars Celia Johnson and Trevor Howard and directed by David Lean.

Tickets: 01723 370540

4 Cinema times

Hollywood Plaza, Scarborough, from Friday April 27 to Thursday May 3

Avengers: Infinity War (12A):

Opening show Thursday April 26t at 12.05am.

Daily at 12.30pm, 4pm and 7.30pm.

Peter Rabbit (PG):

Saturday and Sunday 10am. New this week: Avengers: Infinity War: The Avengers and their allies must be willing to sacrifice all in an attempt to defeat the powerful Thanos before he puts an end to the universe.

Admission charges apply

5 Giovanni Pernice: Born To Win

Scarborough Spa, Sunday April 29 at 7.30pm

Born To Win tells the story of Giovanni’s life, from growing up in Sicily and learning to dance, to his time on the hit BBC TV show.

The show, headlined by Giovanni, sees the return of his leading lady, Luba Mushtuk and Dancing with Stars Ireland professionals Kai Widdrington, Giulia Dotta, Curtis Pritchard, and Emily Barker.

They are joined by Stephen Vincent and Kylee Brown, who have both performed around the world in Burn the Floor.

Tickets: 01723 821888

6 Coffee dance with Howard Beaumont

Scarborough Spa, Friday April 27 at 10.30am.

The king of the keyboards Hoard Beaumont sets up in the Ocean Room and invites you to take to the dance floor. He plays ballroom, latin and popular sequence dance music.

He also takes requests. Tickets are £4.

Tickets: 01723 821888

7 Art exhibition

Blandscliff Gallery, Scarborough

Blandscliff gallery, owned by Shirley Sheppard, has opened for its 17th year.

The guest painter is Glenn Humphrey from Saltburn.

Potter John Egerton’s new work feature with that of the work from other potters and sculptors. The gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday from noon to 5pm.

Free.

8 Malton Gin Festival

The Talbot Hotel, Malton, April 27 to 29

Gin tastings, gin events, gin talks and much more. Malton Gin Festival is run by Jim McMillan, owner of Malton’s specialist gin shop.

Located at the Talbot, the festival will run on Friday April 27 to Sunday April 29.

www.ibookedonline.com

9 Whitby Goth Weekend

Whitby Pavilion, April 27 to 29

Join the thousands of Goths and alternatives of all ages and walks of life for an amazing long weekend. Whether you spend the nights watching fantastic live music or the days shopping in the various Bizarre Bazaar locations, it’ll be a weekend you’ll never forget.

Tickets for Pavilion music: 01947 458899

10 Lady Bird, 12, 94mins

Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough, on April 28 at 2pm, 5pm and 8pm and April 30 at 7.45pm, May 1 and 2 at 7.45pm.

Self-proclaimed Lady Bird, Christine McPherson is a stroppy high school senior who longs for opportunities and new beginnings, none of which she can find in her Catholic high school in Sacramento, California.

Outspoken and strong-willed, the 17-year-old is drifting through her final year of high school with unrealistic intentions of where she’ll land a place at college.

Tickets: 01723 370541.