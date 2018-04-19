Lifestyle: 10 things to do in and around Scarborough

Stuck for something to do this coming week? Here are 10 ideas.

1 Twentieth Century Women, 15 119mins

St Mary’s Parish House, Castle Road, Scarborough

Monday April 23 at 7.30pm

Based on the director’s teenage years, during a turbulent 1979 summer in a creaky old seaside boarding house; how a boy enters manhood with a trio of older understanding women in this free-form movie. Director is Mike Mills. Stars Annette Bening and Elle Fanning. This is a Scarborough Film Society screening.

Tickets on door

2 Scarborough Food Fair

Westborough, Saturday July 21 from 9.30am to 4pm

Scarborough Food and Gift Fair will be in Westborough offering a wide choice of food and gift ideas.

Stallholders will be selling their wares from 9.30am to 4pm. Free.

3 Film times

Hollywood Plaza, Scarborough, from Friday April 20 to Thursday April 26

Isle Of Dogs (PG): Friday and Monday to Wednesday at 2pm. Saturday and Sunday at 4pm.

Peter Rabbit (PG): Friday and Monday to Wednesay at 4pm. Saturday and Sunday at 2pm.

The Greatest Showman (PG): (Returned due to demand): Friday to Wednesday at 6pm.

A Quiet Place (15): Friday to Wednesday at 8pm.

COCO (PG): Saturday and Sunday at 11.30am – all Seats £3

Avengers: Infinity War (12A):

Wednesday April 25 with doors at 11.45pm/film 12.05am.

From Thursday April 26 daily at 12.30pm, 4pm and 7.30pm. New this week: Isle of Dogs.

Admission charges apply.

4 Sci-fi Scarborough

Scarborough Spa, Saturday April 21 to Sunday April 22

Sci-Fi Scarborough is back for the fifth year.

Expect the quirky quarter mile of the Spa Complex packed to the rafters with a fantastic mix of guests, panels, retro, tabletop and video gaming, fan film theatre, cosplay competition, geek pub quiz, trading hall, movie prop & model displays, Minecraft gaming bub, Saturday night party andlots more. Guests include: Josh Herdman – Harry Potter star; Brian Muir – sculpting legend; Sarah Louise Madison – weeping angel, Doctor Who.

Admission charges apply.

5 Dylan Thomas: Clown In The Moon

Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough, Thursday April 26 at 7.15pm

Clown In The Moon (the title of a poem written when Dylan was 14) is a dramatic portrait of the poet’s chaotic, frequently hilarious, and all too brief life. Located in a BBC studio, it sets some of Dylan’s famous broadcasts and iconic works alongside vivid reminiscences of his clownish antics in pubs, bars and parties, and his encounters with a host of eccentric and volatile women.

Performed by Rhodri Miles.

Tickets: 01723 370541

6 We Are The Lions, Mr. Manager!

Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough, Tuesday April 24 at 7.45pm

The story of Jayaben Desai, the inspirational leader of the 1976-78 Grunwick Strike. She was among the women who have had the biggest impact on women’s lives over the past 70 years as part of the Radio 4 Women’s Hour Power List.

With musical direction from acclaimed folk singer and squeeze box player John Kirkpatrick.

Tickets: 01723 370541

7 Star Trek: the Motion Picture, 12A, 132mins

Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough, Friday April 20 at 5pm and 8pm

Special screening in association with Sci-Fi Scarborough. The Federation calls on James T Kirk and the crew of the Starship Enterprise to contain an immense nimbused object that’s on a crash course with Earth.

Tickets: 01723 370541

8 The Shape of Water, 15, 120mins

Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough, April 21 at 2pm, 7pm and 8pm; April 23 at 7.45pm

At a secret research facility in the 60s, a lonely janitor forms a relationship with an captive, amphibious creature.

Tickets: 01723 370541.

9 Lunchtime lecture

Woodend, The Crescent, Scarborough, Tuesday April 24 at 1pm

Step By Step with Kate Evans. The human history of walking, from pilgrimage to protest to pleasure. Drawing on her own experience of walking St Cuthbert’s Way (Melrose to Lindisfarne), Kate will intertwine her reflections on walking including its link to creativity and writing.

Kate is writing and publishing a series of crime novels set in Scarborough.

Tickets: 01723 384500.

10 Duel – The Ultimate Classical Crossover Show!

YMCA Theate, St Thomas Street, Scarborough, Saturday April 21 at 7.30pm

Starring international soprano Francesca Santamaria Lee and Former West End sensation Julia Sinclair. Plus performances by Scarborough’s James Aconley.

Tickets: 01723 506750.