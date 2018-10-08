Literacy bus hits the road to inspire children about storytelling

A literacy-themed bus has been touring Scarborough, Whitby and Filey in a bid to inspire children about storytelling.

As part of the National Literacy Trust Hub known locally as ‘Our Stories’, the special bus met pupils from Caedmon College in Whitby and Ebor Academy in Filey.

Stephen Joseph Theatre practitioner Ceridwen Smith with children from local primary schools

At each stop, children climbed on board the bus to enjoy an interactive storytelling session by Stephen Joseph Theatre practitioner Ceridwen Smith who highlighted the importance of literacy skills and inspired the pupils to read and tell stories. Pupils were also gifted a brand new book and an Our Stories bookmark to take home.

The day finished at The Street community centre in Scarborough, where key partners gathered to celebrate the launch.

North Yorkshire Coast Hub Manager, Liz Dyer, said: “This is an exciting time for the North Yorkshire Coast and a real opportunity to help raise aspirations in the area.

“If children can read, they can succeed, and that is what we want for every child in the area.”

The campaign launch at The Street, Scarborough

The initiative, created through a partnership between the National Literacy Trust and the North Yorkshire Coast Opportunity Area, was officially launched on Thursday and aims to increase literacy levels across the area.