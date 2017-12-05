Little Pearl wins regional title at wedding awards

The Little Pearl Bridal Boutique has scooped its second title of Best Bridal Retailer in Yorkshire and The North East at this year’s The Wedding Industry Awards.

Voted for by brides who have visited the Pickering-based boutique, and then judged by bridal professionals, the award is one of the most prestigious in the wedding industry.

The boutique now goes on to compete in the National Finals, held in London on Wednesday 17 January, where it will be up against the top eight boutiques in the country.

Scarborough-born owner of the boutique, Diana McMann, said: “I cannot express how utterly thrilled I am to win such a prestigious award.

“We made it to the regional finals last year but to scoop the title this year is just amazing.

“I cannot thank my wonderful brides enough for the support they have given me and the boutique since we opened nearly three years ago.

“It has been the best three years ever, with two other award nominations this year too all for excellence in customer service.

“Choosing your wedding dress is such a special moment and having a magical bridal experience is what we pride ourselves on giving to all of our brides.

“I just love being a part of so many bride’s special day, it’s such an honour and I can’t wait for another exciting year ahead for the boutique.”