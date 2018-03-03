Lloyd Dowson’s new director

Vanessa Rowbottom has been appointed as a director at Lloyd Dowson, taking their board to six.

Vanessa will continue with her role of marketing and sponsorship within the business as well as supporting the development of trainees within the business.

The appointment at the company, which operates from an office on Falsgrave Road, will further strengthen the existing board as Vanessa has had many years experience in mentoring.

David Dowson, chairman of Lloyd Dowson said: “Vanessa has acted as a director for many years. She acts impeccably and has always had the business at heart. Her professionalism and enthusiasm is second to none.

Vanessa Rowbottom said “Lloyd Dowson is a fantastic business and I am delighted to have been invited to join the board of directors.”