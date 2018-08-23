Local lad Chris brings his newest play home

Build a Rocket is the new play by Scarborough born and bred Christ York and opens at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in the town later this month.

It is about teenage pregnancy in Scarborough and tells the story of Yasmin, played by Serena Manteghi, who audiences will remember as LV in last year’s hit production of The Rise and Fall of Little Voice.

It has been wowing audiences at the Edinburgh Fringe where it runs until Saturday.

Chris said: “I wanted to write something that would celebrate the women of Scarborough”

“I feel dead fortunate to take a bit of Scarborough to the biggest arts festival in the world and see the show flourish.

“But I cannot wait to see it open at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in all its glory.”Build a Rocket is on at the McCarthy, Stephen Joseph Theatre, from Friday August 31 to Saturday September 8.

Tickets on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com