Locals taking on Ride of Their Lives charity challenge

Three people in the Malton area will be taking part in this year’s Best Western Hotels and Macmillan Ride of their Lives charity challenge at York Racecourse.

Jill Boak, 43, from Malton, Jeremy Corkell, 53, from Sinnington, and Bertie Hayton, 24, from Nunnington are among the 11 riders signing up to the challenge.

Each rider has pledged to raise £3,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support and can expect to race in front of more than 25,000 people. Ride of their Lives will be the last race of the day at the racecourse on Saturday 16 June.

Last year’s event raised more than £130,000 for the cause. Macmillan Charity Raceday is a fundraising collaboration between York Racecourse and Macmillan Cancer Support. The day of professional racing and fundraising has been held annually since 1971, raising more than £7 million.

All money raised has helped provide emotional, financial, medical and practical support to the growing number of people living with cancer across the UK.

Alexandra Schimmel, senior supporter events manager at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “Ride of their Lives really is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and we wish these amazing supporters the very best of luck.

“Their commitment to not only train for six months but also raise thousands of pounds for Macmillan is incredible.”