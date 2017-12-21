Logan joins Pikes on short-term deal

Scarborough Athletic striker Billy Logan has returned to Pickering Town after signing on a dual registration with the NCEL Premier club.

Despite this, Boro boss Steve Kittrick has underlined that this is to allow the frontman to get some game-time and if the Flamingo Land Stadium club require his services, he will return.

Logan joined Boro last season from the Pikes, but in the current campaign he has seen his chances to start games dry up.

Kittrick said: "Billy goes to Pickering on a dual registration and he has agreed to come back if we need him.

"He obviously wants to play games, so this helps all parties.

"Billy is still very much in our plans at this club."