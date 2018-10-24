Londesborough Hotel fire was not arson

After a week of investigations, police have confirmed the huge fire at the Londesborough Hotel in Bridlington is no longer being treated as arson.

Last Friday, the force said it believed the blaze - the biggest in Bridlington for several years - may have been started deliberately.

Around 40 firefighters from around the region tackled the blaze.

But it has released a statement this morning saying it has been able to establish that the incident last Wednesday afternoon was not arson.

A spokesperson said: "Following a joint investigation with Humberside Fire and Rescue Service we can confirm that a fire which started in a hotel building in Bridlington last week is not suspicious.

"An investigation was launched following the blaze which started in part of the building on West Street on Wednesday 17 October.

"Initial indications were that the cause was a possible incident of arson.

"Due to the condition of the building a full investigation could not be carried out immediately because of difficulties in accessing the premises and concerns for safety.

"Sophisticated equipment has since been used which has found that the fire was not started deliberately.

"The building suffered significant structural damage. It has been made safe and a controlled demolition is now being carried out by its owners."

This was the scene on West Street yesterday as the demolition progressed.