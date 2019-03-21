Long-distance coast walker Laurence heads to Filey area

A long-distance walker will be heading through the Filey area tomorrow as he tries to complete a 3,500-mile challenge around the coast of England and Wales.

Laurence Carter is halfway through his challenge and has already raised almost £50,000 for Cancer Research UK.

He will be walking from Reighton to Bridlington tomorrow (Friday 22 March) before heading from Bridlington to Hornsea the day after.

He is working with Cancer Research UK to raise £200,o00 and highlight the importance of cervical screening and HPV vaccinations in memory of his wife who died from cervical cancer.

A spokesman said: “Laurence would love to talk to you about his walk, his mission to help eradicate cervical cancer, his new-found passion for litter picking (Keep Britain Tidy is currently running its Great British Spring Clean campaign) and why he’s been dubbed The Man in Shorts!”

Visit 3500toendit.com to find out more details.