Look inside this quirky cottage, for sale with a large garden, near Scarborough

Foxtons Cottage in Potter Brompton is a roomy home of character. Its reception room has exposed beams and brick, with a window seat and a cast iron Rayburn Rembrandt fire place. French doors lead out.

A separate dining room has a window seat, a cast iron fireplace and original quarry tile flooring. A custom built drinks bar and real ale pump handle lodges under stairs.

In the kitchen are wall and base units with square-edged work surfaces, and set spaces for appliances.

There is also a ground floor shower room, and a rear veranda with exposed brick, a plastic roof, and lighting.

A bedroom at ground level was formerly a cow shed. Now, with new carpeting, it boasts dimming wall and spot lights, and an en suite with a roll top bath and a Mira Sport shower.

To the first floor are two double bedrooms, and storage room in the eaves. The bedrooms have fitted wardrobes, and one has its own WC.

With a gated driveway and plenty of parking, the cottage has a garden of around three quarters of an acre with a lawn, a raised rockery, and trees including apple, cherry, pear, plum, and mistletoe. An old sty is currently used as a store.

Just off the A64, the cottage is close to the Wolds Way and within easy reach of Scarborough and Filey.

For sale with Willowgreen estate agents, Foxtons Cottage, Potter Brompton, Scarborough, is priced at £425,000. Call 01653 916600 for details.

