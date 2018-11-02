Lord-Lieutenant appointment for local cadet Lydia

A teenager from Scarborough has been recognised by Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant for her outstanding service to the Cadet Forces and has been appointed the Lord-Lieutenant’s Cadet for North Yorkshire.

This is highest honour that can be achieved by a cadet in any of the forces.

Nominated cadets assist the Lord-Lieutenants in the execution of their duties during their year in office.

Lydia Crampton, 16, of Scarborough is a Leading Cadet with Scarborough Sea Cadet Corps (SCC).

She was appointed by Her Majesty’s Vice Lord-Lieutenant of North Yorkshire, Major Peter Scrope DL, at a ceremony held at St Peter’s School in York in front of family, friends and local dignitaries.

Lydia was nominated by Sub-Lieutenant Natalie Davis RNR, commanding officer of Scarborough SCC.

She said: “Leading Cadet Crampton is truly an asset, not only to our unit, but also to our community, district and the whole Sea Cadet Corps.”

Lydia is one of only 11 cadets selected from a total of 8,500 across Yorkshire to be awarded the Lord-Lieutenant’s Certificate.

Lydia said: “Receiving this award is an honour and a privilege. After being in cadets for six years I can truly say it has changed my life for the better and taking on this role has become another highlight that I will remember forever.”

Lieutenant Colonel Jeremy Bleasdale, Deputy Chief Executive of the Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Association (RFCA) for Yorkshire and The Humber, which runs the awards, said: “The cadet forces provide young people with opportunities that may otherwise be closed to them and they can also take advantage of additional qualifications and training.

“In particular, these young people have risen to the challenges they have faced and shown what can be achieved with hard work, dedication and passion.

“They have very bright futures ahead of them.

“We are enormously privileged to celebrate this achievement with them and we look forward to supporting them over the next year as they perform their duties for the Lord-Lieutenant.”