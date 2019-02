Some of these ideas are seasonal, but others aren't. So if you've never huddled from the howling wind on a boat trip, or trod on each other's toes dancing, or seen the fairy garden ... give them a go ! The 10 best places in Scarborough for a Valentine's treat

1. Go on a Dragon Boat Our main image (photo courtesy of Jupiter Images) ... take a walk on the beach, with or without ice cream.'This photo: venture on to Peasholm Lake on a Dragon Boat. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. View from Oliver's Mount Enjoy the breathtaking view from near the war memorial ... as long as you've got breath left after walking up there. Driving up is less fun. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Harbour Bar Share an ice cream sundae at the Harbour Bar. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Take a trip out to sea ... on boats such as the Regal Lady or, for a much shorter trip, the Hispaniola. Snuggle up to shelter from the wind ! jpimedia Buy a Photo

