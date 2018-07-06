Love Island's Georgia Steel hit by social media backlash after Thursday’s episode

From the beginning of June most of the country have been gripped with the ups and down of villa-life on ITV2’s Love Island, with York-born Georgia Steel fast becoming one of tha nation’s favourites.

Georgia has been praised on social media for looking out for others in the villa, expressing the importance of loyalty and handling herself in a cool, composed way when emotions have been running high.

However, when last night’s episode aired, Georgia faced backlash on social media after some viewers disagreed with her sudden change in behaviour.