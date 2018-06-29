Lucky escape for dog who fell over the cliffs at Bempton

A dog has been rescued after falling 65 metres over the cliffs near Bempton Cliffs this morning

Coastguards have said the terrier should be renamed ‘Lucky’ after he escaped with just a small cut to his head.

Back at base, safe and well, and reunited with his owner

The crew were called out at around 8.15am and asked Flamborough Lifeboat to launch to help with the search.

Two of the lifeboat team went ashore and found the small white and tan-coloured dog, who had tumbled north of Thornwick Bay.

It was the second incident in two days.

The crews headed to Danes Dyke yesterday morning after reports that a dog was stuck on the cliffs.

Picture by Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Team

A technician was lowered down, but the dog fell before he could be reached.

A spokesman said: “The dog was breathing and conscious but appeared to have an injured leg and team members on the beach assisted the owner and dog to their vehicle for onward travel to a local vets.

“We would always advise to keep dogs on leads while walking on the cliff top paths.”