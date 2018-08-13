Macmillan Acoustic Picnic Mini Festival success for second year in a row

Yesterday, the second Macmillan Acoustic Picnic Mini Festival took place building on the success of the event of last year.

Crowds of people flocked to Newlands Cottage Paddock, Cloughton, to enjoy a great afternoon of acoustic music, festival food and to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Lydia Kelly, Dee Kelly and Matthew Kelly

The event was organised by David Michael Ward, who held both events in memory of this late father, Mike Ward.

Scaffolding was erected to build a stage for musicians to perform and Radio Scarborough set up a station so that the entire five hours of music could be streamed live on local radio.

This was organised so that David’s elderly grandma could listen along to the festival.

Festival food including Scarborough Creperie, Lottie’s Vegan Cakes and Orchard Events all had pitches along with a prosecco bar and luxury loo’s.

Orchard Events serving wood fired pizza

David said: “I would like to thank the many people that helped this wonderful little festival possible.

“Thank you to Andy Doonan, Rachel Croft, Carrie Martin, Twister, Edwina Hayes, Abi Kelly, The Colour Fire, Alexa De Strange, Eyre Scaffolding, Active Security, Fitter Fam, Focus Cleaning, Bella Rose Cafe, Phil and Mel Laycock of P&L Sound and Lighting and Moira of Flossies Farm Shop, Newlands Farm.”

The total funds raised are still being calculated but David added: “We should show a profit that will exceed £3000.”

All proceeds will be donated Macmillan Cancer Support.

Lottie Holmes and Will Simpson

The Macmillan Acoustic Picnic Mini Festival

The Macmillan Acoustic Picnic Mini Festival

The Macmillan Acoustic Picnic Mini Festival