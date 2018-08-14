Madama Butterfly son role for Jenson, four

A four-year-old Scarborough boy has been chosen to perform alongside world-class opera stars, portraying the son of Madama Butterfly.

Jenson Harry Metcalfe is thrilled at the chance to be on stage at the Spa Theatre in Scarborough alongside Russian singers.

Madama Butterfly

Jenson has been attending a Musical Theatre class at the YMCA in Scarborough since the beginning of the year.

He has a wonderful imagination and often acts out his own version of the books he has read of the films he has watched.

Jenson, who has a little sister, Autumn, is very creative with Lego and Hama Beads too and loves a trip to the Dalby Forest.

Jenson says he is really looking forward to performing in the opera and is thrilled to be a part of internationally acclaimed Opera production in an experience he will remember for a long time.

The four-year-old has spent two years at Little Owls Pre School and will start Reception year in Lindhead School in September.

Set in Japan at the turn of the century, Madama Butterfly is among the most colourful and exotic of all operas, and from its theme of noble self-sacrifice spring melodies that grip your heart.

Sung in Italian with English surtitles, Madama Butterfly features an impressive cast accompanied by a large live orchestra with more than 30 musicians.

Russian State Opera will be performing Madama Butterfly on Saturday September 1 at The Spa, 7.30pm.

Tickets starts from £30 .

You can call the box office to book – 01723 821888. Alternatively book online - https://scarboroughspa.sivtickets.com/Online/mapSelect.asp