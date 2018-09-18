Magpie Cafe up for regional award

Whitby's Magpie Cafe has made final shortlist once again for this year's The Food Awards England.

The restaurant will be up against four other establishments in the north, situated from Newcastle to West Vale, competing in Best Seafood Establishment (North) category.

The Trafalgar in Fleetwood, Catch Seafood Restaurant in West Vale and Nova Seafood Grill and Saltwater Fish Company in Newcastle will be battling it out for the award.

However, the nomination will be doubly satisfying, having only re-opened its doors in December last year following a devastating fire.

The awards night will take place at the Mercure Manchester Piccadilly Hotel, on October 15, when professionals of the English food industry will gather for a glamorous night to celebrate the success of local suppliers, servers and businesses in the industry.