Major boost for Milton Rooms plan

THE AMBITIOUS plan to refurbish Malton’s historic Milton and Assembly Rooms has been given a welcome boost by the town council.

The authority’s councillors have agreed to earmark £4,500 to carry out short-term redecoration work to the Assembly Rooms and to improve lighting and electrical equipment.

This is the first step in updating its facilities to make it a popular community and theatrical amenity for the 21st century.

The venue suffered a blow two months ago when the National Lottery turned down its funding bid.

Merryn Wilderspin, chairman of the Milton Rooms Board told the Mercury: “We are grateful to the town council after the disappointing decision by the HLF.

“We are seeking alternative funding for more modest improvements to the Milton Rooms.

“The Assembly Rooms is a hidden jewel and our hopes are that by the late spring next year we will have brought it back into use as an additional performance space and to make it available for meetings and private hire. We are currently working on a new plan for longer term improvements including a much needed upgrade of our toilets.”

Mayor of Malton Paul Andrews said: “The council has been impressed with the work of the Milton Rooms team.

“I feel they are making the best possible use of the building, and providing an excellent programme of entertainment.

It needs to be restored to its former glory and Malton Town Council welcomes the modest improvements planned as a first step to full restoration.

“We look forward to seeing it brought back into use.”