Major contract after production capacity growth

Pickering-based Contract Production Ltd has won its largest ever customer order, just weeks after investing in new technology that made the deal possible.

Contract Production manufactures a range of sub-contract electronic products and printed circuit board assemblies for a wide variety of industries.

This can be one-off prototypes, going up to volumes in their 10,000s. A recent investment and installation of the AM100 Panasonic Pick and Place line enabled the company to increase its output by an astonishing 400%.

It was this new capacity on its manufacturing floor that helped clinch the six-figure overseas contract to supply more than 1,000 sets of circuit boards for an overseas customer.

It is hoped the contract fulfilment to stiff deadlines will lead to even larger, follow on orders.

Managing director Simon Norris said: “We knew the new pick and place technology would allow us to compete for larger orders, but this has exceeded even our most optimistic starts for this financial year.

“The new production line has helped us to add an extra 30-40 weeks of working capacity to the business annually and this latest contract will fill several of those from the outset.”