Major landmark for Yorkshire Arboretum

The Yorkshire Arboretum is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

Arboretum reopens for the 2019 season tomorrow (Friday 1 February).

The 120-acre garden of trees on the historic Castle Howard estate is celebrating four decades since its creation by the late George Howard and world-renowned plantsman and landscape designer Jim Russell.

Many of these are now forming fine trees, growing in beauty each year.

The arboretum is again planning a full set of events for the year. Partnering with North York Moors National Park, the venue will be hosting two events for the Dark Skies Festival in February and March including stargazing and an exclusive screening of Saving the Dark; a film about light pollution and dark sky preservation.

The last stage of the arboretum’s lake restoration has been completed this winter and now has a fine new pond-dipping platform.

The platform will allow children the chance to get up close to the many creatures that call the lake home.

Yorkshire Arboretum director John Grimshaw said: “We are now in our 40th year as an arboretum and our 20th as a public attraction.

“The new operations centre we’re currently building is a testament to our continued commitment to Jim’s vision and the landscape.”