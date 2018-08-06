Make the most of your visit – later train service starts

A new, later train is allowing theatre-goers from York and Malton to enjoy a trip to Scarborough more often.

Train operator TransPennine Express has introduced a 10.46pm train from Scarborough to York – previously, the last train out of the town was 10.06pm.

The Stephen Joseph Theatre’s director of sales and marketing Georgette Donoghue said: “Our shows often don’t finish until 10pm or later, so theatre-goers could be cutting it very fine if they were travelling by train, even though we’re directly opposite the railway station.

“We’re really hoping this service will mean more people from York and Malton will realise how easy it is to have a night out at the theatre, enjoy a drink in the bar and still be tucked up in bed by midnight.”

Graham Meiklejohn, Regional Development Manager for TransPennine Express said: “This new late evening service provides an important boost to the visitor economy of Scarborough, with opportunities for those living in York or Malton to visit shows, such as The 39 Steps, in the evening and return home by train now possible. The service has been introduced in response to feedback from the local community.”

An off peak day return ticket from York to Scarborough costs £18.30, while an anytime day return from Malton to Scarborough costs £10.40; discounts are available with railcards and other ticket options, including the full timetable, are available at www.tpexpress.co.uk

The 39 Steps can be seen at the Stephen Joseph on Monday August 6, Tuesday August 7, Friday August 17, Tuesday August 21 and Wednesday August 22 at 7.30pm; on Saturday 18 August at 2.30pm and 7.30pm; and on Thursday 23 August at 1.30pm and 7pm. Tickets are priced from £10, and can be booked at the box office on 01723 370541 or via the website: www.sjt.uk.com

-ends-