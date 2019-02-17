Malton Army Cadet honoured for work at York ceremony

Malton Army Cadet Daniella Recchia was honoured for her contribution to her community by one of the oldest merchant guilds in the country.

Daniella, aged 17, a former Norton College pupil who now attends Scarborough Sixth Form College, was presented with a specially engraved tankard at a ceremony in York’s Merchant Adventurers’ historic guildhall in Fossgate.

She was nominated for the tankard by Captain Michelle Goodwin who said: “Daniella is the perfect example of what young people can achieve when they put their mind to it.

“She has reached the pinnacle of her cadet career and always goes the extra mile to support the junior cadets.

“The levels of respect she has earned from cadets and adult instructors alike is outstanding.”

The Tankard Awards recognises all three services – the Royal Navy, the British Army and the Royal Air Force – as well as cadet forces from the region.