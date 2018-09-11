Malton celebrates "outstanding achievements" at Yorkshire in Bloom competition

Malton is celebrating success following the release of Yorkshire in Bloom's competition results.

Malton in Bloom have been awarded a gold certificate and have been declared the winner of the small towns category.

Their commercial enterprise has also been praised and has gone on to win a discretionary award, a prize given to the entry who demonstrates best partnership between the Bloom group and the business community.

Judges were particularly impressed with the town's efforts to involve the whole community including businesses, individuals and local groups such as Malton Flower Club, The Tidy Group, The Beekeepers and St Michael's Church.

Scampston Hall and Gardens are also celebrating being awarded a gold certificate at their first attempt in the competition. The judges described the garden style as an "old English country estate" that meets "modern garden design" to result in a "beautiful and interesting garden".

Yorkshire in Bloom Co-ordinator John Stanley said: "This is an outstanding achievement for a group who are only in their second year of entering Yorkshire in Bloom" adding that "despite the very difficult conditions this summer preceded by an exceptionally cold winter, everyone has rallied round."